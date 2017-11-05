Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal football equipment marketreport from 2017-2021. This market research report also lists nine other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global football equipment market is marked by the presence of well-established vendors that have a substantial presence in the market apart from their predominant brand equity. The vendors have established operations in multiple geographies and are popular among end-consumers with effective penetration levels. The key players in the global football equipment market include Adidas Group, Nike, and Lotto Sport, which have been active in this space and have created a niche for themselves over the years. The market is witnessing an increase in the number of new product innovations and launches. Although vendors have relatively high penetration in the Western markets, such as the Americas and Europe, a shift of focus is expected in the developing markets of APAC during the forecast period.

According to Shikha Kaushik, a lead analyst at Technavio for outdoor gear research, "The introduction of new and innovative products will help prominent leaders to engage and provide customers with a wide variety of products. Most vendors are focusing on providing unique products in terms of service, quality, and price. The development of new products is heavily dependent on financial investments both in the long-term and short-term plans."

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Adidas Group

The Adidas Group, along with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of athletic and sports lifestyle products across the world. The footwear segment offers footwear products for men, women, and kids. This segment offers products under Adidas, Reebok, TaylorMade, Rockport, and CCM. Some of the popular products of the company are used in football, basketball, golf, running, swimming, tennis, driving, and cricket.

Nike

Nike designs, markets, develops, and sells sporty apparel, equipment, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and kids worldwide. Its brands include Nike, Converse that offers athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel, and accessories, and Hurley that offers surf and youth lifestyle footwear, apparel, and accessories. The Global Brand Divisions centrally manages the demand creation, operating overheads and product creation, as well as design expenses for Nike.

Kering

Kering is an international luxury group that owns many luxury brands such as Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Bottega Veneta, Boucheron, Brioni, as well as Puma and Volcom in its sport and lifestyle portfolio. Kering offers football equipment through Puma in the footwear segment. PUMA is one of the world's leading sports brands that designs, develops and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories.

Lotto Sport

Lotto produces and distributes apparel and footwear for sports including football, running, five-a-side, tennis, and fitness to more than 100 countries. The intends to expand its retail network by opening stores across the world. In 2015, the company inaugurated a store in Montebelluna, Treviso in Italy. The inauguration ceremony was a chance to strengthen collaboration between Lotto and the teachers as well as students of the Course of Technical Footwear Sport.

Under Armour

Under Armour manufactures and markets apparels, footwear, and accessories for athletes, professionals, and others. The company offers a wide variety of apparel products including sweatshirts, long sleeves, shirts, pants, and shorts that regulate the body temperature of athletes. It offers products under HEATGEAR, COLDGEAR, and ALLSEASONGEAR brands.

