According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global industrial laser market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Industrial Laser Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global industrial laser market into the following type of products:

Fiber laser

CO2 laser

Solid-state laser

Fiber laser

In 2016, the fiber laser segment accounted for close to 52% of the total market share in the global industrial laser market. Numerous vendors have started introducing fiber lasers in their production line. These fiber lasers produce an extremely small focal diameter, resulting in high beam intensity that is around 100 times higher than that of CO2 lasers with the same emitted average power. End-users can also avail low prices per watt, minimum maintenance with the high-beam quality, and low power consumption while using these lasers. Fiber lasers have the edge over CO2 lasers in cutting aluminum and copper alloys with high processing speeds at a low cost.

According to Sunil Kumar Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for embedded systems research, "The technological advances in fiber lasers are leading to the development of lasers that can cut metals above 5 mm thickness effectively. Many companies are developing sophisticated lasers for applications that require a pulse of high-peak laser energy such as for cutting, welding, and drilling with the added ability to operate in the continuous mode. The prominent vendors in the market are developing lasers with additional wavelengths, improved performance characteristics, and peak powers."

CO2 laser

The CO2 laser segment in the global industrial laser market occupied around 38% of the total market share during 2016. These lasers are widely popular across industries as they offer the lowest cost per watt coupled with good beam quality. Availability of a wide range of average output power ranging from a few watts to 100 kW, making them one of the dominant technologies for metal welding, cutting, and marking applications. Materials such as cloth, ceramics, paper, plastics, glass, oxides, and stones absorb infrared radiation readily, making it easy for end-users to do the marking of products with a date of manufacture and expiry and serial numbers.

"The miniaturization of electronic devices is boosting the demand for low-power lasers used for drilling holes in PCBs. The advances in technology are driving the need for compact electronic devices, leading to the manufacturing of smaller PCBs. CO2 lasers are widely used for cutting tabs on sheets of readymade PCBs and for marking graphics or text on pre-made PCBs," says Sunil.

Solid-state laser

In 2016, the solid-state laser segment accounted for about 11% of the total market share in the global industrial laser market. Solid-state lasers incorporate pump diodes, which must be replaced after approximately 1,200 laser hours. The applications served by solid-state lasers are the same as that of fiber lasers, but due to the latter's superior attributes, the use of fiber lasers is expanding and annihilating the market for solid-state lasers in the process.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Coherent

IPG Photonics

ROFIN-SINAR Technologies

TRUMPF

