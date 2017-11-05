Technavio's latest market research report on the global industrial limit switches market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Factors such as high demand for packaging and material handling are driving the growth in the global industrial limit switches market. Industrial limit switches are mainly used to connect or break an electric connection, which helps in controlling the movement of the machinery. The switches are also used for the measurement and as a safety equipment, thereby extending the use of limit switches in packaging and material handling applications.

The top three emerging market trends driving the global industrial limit switches market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Use of wireless industrial limit switches

Growing awareness about process safety in manufacturing industry

Increase in need for processes efficiency

Numerous vendors of industrial limit switches are investing in research and development to improve the product quality and differentiate themselves from their competitors. One of the issues faced with regular limit switches is installation, as frequent maintenance is required. However, vendors like Honeywell have introduced wireless limit switches that are easier to install and operate. Such developments will create new opportunities for vendors in the industrial limit switch market.

According to Bharath Kanniappan, a lead analyst at Technavio for automation, "The introduction of varied wireless models help in solving the installation issue. Reduction in the installation and maintenance cost will lead to increase in their use and applications. These switches are used in doors, valves, cranes, and other places where the position of an object needs to be determined. Such factors will propel the growth of the industrial limit switch market."

Growing awareness about process safety in manufacturing industry

Different manufacturing and fabrication industries have started giving more importance to process safety and are equipping their facilities with safety products. The increased importance of manufacturing safety process helps companies in preventing industrial accidents. This growing awareness is mainly due to the increase in industrial accidents and understanding potential risks associated with the processes involved in the facility. For example, in a sawmill, it is difficult for employees to check the process due to the sawdust, and they rely on safety limit switches to determine when to stop.

"Safety limit switches are products which help in monitoring the movement of covers and shafts, thereby preventing accidents. These switches are used in packaging, material handling, and fabrication industries to help the machinery in executing the stop functions," says Bharath

Increase in need for processes efficiency

Many manufacturing industries across the world are investing in automation solutions to improve the process efficiency to enable end-user industries to reduce the operation cost. Certain components like industrial limit switches help in achieving higher accuracy and efficiency, thereby reducing the operating cost. Such reasons are attributing to an increase in investments, and this is having a positive impact on automation solutions and products. The need for process efficiency is expected to continue throughout the next four years.

