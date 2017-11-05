Technavio's latest market research report on the global marine infotainment marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171105005114/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global marine infotainment market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing focus on passenger entertainment will drive the growth in the marine infotainment market. The vendors are designing systems that consist of a central server, which transmits multimedia, such as music, movies, live radio, and infotainment directly to the 7-inch touch panels that are installed on every passenger seat.

The top three emerging market trends driving the global marine infotainment marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Emergence of internet protocol infotainment systems

Innovative entertainment system for cruise ships

Technology sharing between aviation, marine, and car infotainment systems

The advent of the Internet has given rise to some integrated systems, of which marine integrated digital infotainment systems are gaining popularity. Several OEMs of marine infotainment systems are offering IP-based devices such as IPTV, IP closed-circuit television (CCTV), and IP multimedia communication systems. Alphatron Marine's Alphatainment IPTV cabin entertainment system aims at providing a comfortable homely experience. Some of its key features include digital TV distribution, video-on-demand, (enforced) safety instruction videos, and Public Address and General Alarm (PAGA) interfacing and fire detection systems to mute the audio and display the escape routes under emergencies.

According to Moutushi Saha, a lead analyst at Technavio for defense, "The prominent vendors are offering systems which are completely digital, multipurpose information and entertainment system. It provides digital content in marine and offshore applications such as supply vessels, drilling platforms, and crew accommodation. These systems will also help in keeping the crew connected to the outside world with news and entertainment and display staff notices or deliver training modules via video."

Innovative entertainment system for cruise ships

The rising interest in cruise tourism is leading to the development of innovative solutions to keep the passengers on board engaged and entertained. For instance, the US-based Royal Caribbean Cruises took its first voyage in 2014 with some innovative entertainment system installed on its cruise ship. Germany-based Amptown Company System installed around 18 Panasonic 12,000 Lumina projectors on the Quantum of the Seas to create a floor-to-ceiling screen that generates different kinds of stage backdrops at the entertainment venues for onboard passengers.

"Some of the cruise ships in the market are integrated with high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity, a robotic bar, online check-in, radio frequency identification-based passenger services, and an 80-inch floor-to-ceiling HD LED screen installed on the cabin wall, creating a virtual balcony. Such developments will fuel growth in the global marine infotainment marketsays Moutushi

Technology sharing between aviation, marine, and car infotainment systems

Technological advancements are making it possible to develop common entertainment systems, with slight variations, which can be installed on platforms such as cars, ships, or aircraft. Also, the development of one particular kind of infotainment system has raised the technical skill set required to deliver infotainment systems for different platforms. Therefore, vendors are increasingly focusing on developing infotainment systems that can be seamlessly integrated into multiple platforms without many alternations.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

