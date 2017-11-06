

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Members of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy board said that the country's economy continues to expand at a moderate pace, minutes from the bank's September 20-21 meeting revealed on Monday.



The board cited downside risks to growth as unpredictability in U.S. economic policies, as well as uncertainty caused by the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union.



Members also noted that inflation is expected to continue on its current upward trend, adding that the bank will provide stimulus as long as necessary for inflation to hit and maintain the target of 2 percent.



At the meeting, the BoJ policy board voted 8-1 to hold the central bank's target of raising the amount of outstanding Japan government bond holdings at an annual pace of about JPY 80 trillion.



The BoJ board also voted to retain the -0.1 percent interest rate on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the bank.



