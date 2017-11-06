

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A gunman opened fire at a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, during a service on Sunday, killing at least 26 people and wounding many more, according to reports.



Local and federal authorities on Sunday sought to identify a motive for the mass shooting in the tiny Texas town. Authorities identified the shooter as Devin Patrick Kelley.



Ernest 'Skip' Hajek, a Wilson County commissioner, reportedly said the shooter is deceased.



The shooting took place at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, about 35 miles southeast of San Antonio. Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation as well as the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives were on the scene, and the Texas Department of Public Safety was expected to coordinate updates regarding the investigation.



