HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Qatar Airways agreed to acquire a 9.6 percent stake in Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. for HK$5.16 billion or $662 million from Hong Kong-based Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd.



Kingboard Chemical and entities related to the company agreed to sell about 378.2 million shares in Cathay Pacific to Qatar Airways.



