

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Members of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy board said that the country's economy continues to proceed at an acceptable pace, minutes from the bank's September 20-21 meeting revealed on Monday.



The board cited downside risks to growth as unpredictability in U.S. economic policies, as well as uncertainty caused by the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union.



'With respect to overseas financial markets, U.S. and European long-term interest rates had declined through early September 2017, mainly due to concern over geopolitical risks, but started to rise thereafter,' the minutes said.



Members also noted that inflation is expected to continue on its current upward trend, adding that the bank will provide stimulus as long as necessary for inflation to hit and maintain the target of 2 percent.



'One member expressed the opinion that, although the year-on-year rate of change in the CPI was likely to increase for the time being to around 1 percent, reflecting developments in crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates, such progress would be temporary, and that the possibility of the rate of change increasing toward 2 percent from 2018 onward was low at this point,' the minutes said.



At the meeting, the BoJ policy board voted 8-1 to hold the central bank's target of raising the amount of outstanding Japan government bond holdings at an annual pace of about JPY 80 trillion.



The BoJ board also voted to retain the -0.1 percent interest rate on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the bank.



The central bank said it will purchase government bonds so that the yield of 10-year JGBs will remain at around zero percent.



'The bank will make policy adjustments as appropriate, taking account of developments in economic activity and prices as well as financial conditions, with a view to maintaining the momentum toward achieving the price stability target,' the minutes said.



