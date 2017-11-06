

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in Japan continued to expand in October, and at an accelerated pace, the latest survey from Nikkei showed on Monday with a 26-month high PMI score of 53.4.



That's up from 51.0 in September, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, new business growth quickened to a 53-month high, while business confidence also climbed.



The report also showed that the composite index jumped to 53.4, up from 51.7 in the previous month.



