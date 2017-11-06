

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has ticked lower in back-to-back trading days, retreating almost 25 points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,370-point plateau, although it's expected to find traction on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive thanks to solid corporate earnings and a spike in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up on Friday and the Asian markets are expected to follow that lead.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Friday as losses from the property sector were mitigated by support from the financials and a mixed performance from the oil companies.



For the day, the index sank 11.57 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 3,371.74 after trading between 3,347.36 and 3,380.57.



Among the actives, China Vanke plummeted 4.28 percent, while Gemdale skidded 0.94 percent, China Life added 0.43 percent, Ping An Insurance collected 0.48 percent, PetroChina shed 0.83 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gained 0.49 percent, Jiangxi Copper tumbled 2.47 percent and Agricultural Bank of China and Zijin Mining were unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved mostly higher on Friday, again climbing to fresh record closing highs.



The Dow added 22.93 points or 0.10 percent to 23,539.19, while the NASDAQ jumped 49.49 points or 0.74 percent to 6,764.44 and the S&P was up 7.99 points or 0.31 percent to 2,587.84.



Tech shares got a boost after Apple (AAPL) reported solid earnings, while Qualcomm (QCOM) surged on reports of a possible tie-up with Broadcom.



In economic news, the Labor Department reported weaker than expected job growth in October, while the Institute for Supply Management said the U.S. service sector grew at a faster rate last month.



Crude oil prices surged Friday, extending two-year highs after data showed a drop in the number of U.S. oil rigs. December West Texas Intermediate crude added $1.10 or 2 percent to $55.64 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



