DataTracks Successfully Achieves Transition From ISO 9001:2008 to ISO 9001:2015 Standard for Quality

CHENNAI, November 6, 2017

DataTracks Services Limited announced that their Chennai Location is ISO 9001:2015 certified. This was confirmed after the surveillance audit conducted by TÜV SUD, an independent certifying authority. DataTracks is a global leader in compliance reporting services.

ISO 9001 is an international standard that defines requirements for setting up a Quality Management System (QMS) in any organisation.

Changes introduced to ISO 9001:2015 include the introduction of new terminologies for restructuring some of the information, emphasis on risk-based thinking to enhance the process approach, increased leadership requirements and improved applicability for services. Achieving ISO 9001 certification is considered a benchmark for measuring the maturity of the organisation's QMS.

DataTracks aims to provide a quality of service that consistently meets and exceeds customer satisfaction. This is achieved by providing high-quality output and on-time delivery. "We deploy robust internal measures to ensure high level quality management and information security system in the organization as we are always committed towards providing high quality service to all our customers. ISO 9001:2015 certification is an evidence of this practise," affirms Suresh Illath, COO at DataTracks Services Limited.

DataTracks is also ISO 27001:2013 certified for its information security.

About DataTracks

DataTracks, known for its quality and cost-effectiveness, strives to provide cutting-edge Regulatory Reporting Technology across the globe. DataTracks is the preferred vendor for several accounting firms, including six of the Top Ten, and thousands of corporations in the UK. DataTracks has prepared more than 40,000 iXBRL returns in the UK, and is the preferred vendor for three leading Financial Printers in the US and have helped clients prepare over 8,000 XBRL Exhibits and 500,000 HTML (EDGAR) pages for submission to the SEC in the US.

DataTracks conforms to multiple European Regulations such as AIFMD, CRD IV & Solvency II Pillar 3, and has strong footprints in Europe, the US and Asia, serving over 4,000+ clients with compliance reports to the HMRC in the UK, Revenue in Ireland, SEC in the US, ACRA in Singapore, and MCA in India.

