

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Monday despite the fresh record highs on Wall Street Friday and the gain in crude oil prices. Investors are keeping an eye on U.S. President Donald Trump's 12-day tour of Asia that kicked off on Sunday.



Investors are also digesting news of an anti-corruption crackdown in Saudi Arabia that resulted in the arrest of several Saudi princes and ministers, including prominent investor Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal.



The Australian market is flat in choppy trade despite the positive cues from Wall Street on Friday. Weakness in banking stocks after Westpac reported its full-year earnings results more than offset gains by energy stocks.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 1.80 points or 0.03 percent to 5,958.10, off a low of 5,953.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is adding 2.30 points or 0.04 percent to 6,032.60.



In the banking space, Westpac reported a 7 percent increase in full-year profit, aided by growth in Australian mortgages, while cash profit for the year rose a weaker than expected 3.1 percent. The bank's shares are losing more than 2 percent.



The other banks - ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank - are lower in a range of 0.4 percent to 0.6 percent.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is edging up less than 0.1 percent, Fortescue Metals is rising 0.3 percent and Rio Tinto is adding 0.6 percent.



Oil stocks are also rising as crude oil extended two-year highs on Friday. Santos is gaining almost 3 percent, Woodside Petroleum is advancing almost 2 percent and Oil Search is up more than 1 percent.



AGL Energy has agreed to sell its digital metering subsidiary Active Stream to Ausgrid and expects to make a profit of A$25 million from the sale. The energy retailer's shares are advancing more than 1 percent.



Gold miners are mixed after gold futures slipped to three-month lows on Friday. Newcrest Mining is down 0.2 percent, while Evolution Mining is adding 0.4 percent.



Orica reported a 13 percent increase in full-year net profit, but maintained a cautious outlook for fiscal 2018 amid challenging market conditions. The mining explosives maker's shares are falling almost 11 percent.



McGrath said it expects full-year earnings will be lower than a key analyst's estimates due to weaker-than-expected trading in the first four months. The real estate services firm's shares are losing more than 16 percent.



In economic news, the latest forecast from TD Securities and the Melbourne Institute revealed that consumer prices in Australia are expected to have advanced 0.3 percent on month in October. That was unchanged from September's monthly forecast. Australia will also see job advertisement data from ANZ today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar continued to fall against the U.S. dollar on Monday. The local unit was trading at US$0.7649, compared to US$0.7686 on Friday.



The Japanese market, which reopened after a long weekend, is modestly higher on Monday following the positive lead from Wall Street on Friday and on a weaker yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 49.09 points or 0.22 percent to 22,588.21, off a high of 22,644.68 in early trades.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining almost 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down 0.2 percent. In the oil space, Inpex is rising more than 2 percent after crude oil prices extended two-year highs on Friday.



Among automakers, Toyota is adding 0.6 percent and Honda is gaining more than 2 percent.



The major exporters are mostly higher. Sony is rising almost 2 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is adding almost 1 percent and Canon is edging up than 0.1 percent, while Panasonic is down 0.2 percent.



SoftBank Group is losing almost 3 percent after the company and T-Mobile US called off merger talks as the two companies were unable to reach mutually agreeable terms.



Among the market's best performers, Hitachi Zosen is rising more than 7 percent, Nippon Sheet Glass is gaining almost 7 percent and Tokuyama Corp. is advancing almost 4 percent.



On the flip side, Furukawa Electric is losing 17 percent, Sapporo Holdings is declining more than 5 percent and Mazda Motor is lower by almost 3 percent.



On the economic front, the latest survey from Nikkei showed that the services sector in Japan continued to expand in October, and at an accelerated pace, with a 26-month high PMI score of 53.4.



That's up from 51.0 in September, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. The report also showed that the composite index jumped to 53.4, up from 51.7 in the previous month.



Minutes from the Bank of Japan's September 20-21 meeting revealed that members of the bank monetary policy board said the country's economy continued to expand at a moderate pace. The board cited downside risks to growth due to unpredictability in U.S. economic policies as well as uncertainty caused by the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 114 yen-range on Monday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Taiwan are also lower. Meanwhile, Indonesia and Malaysia are higher.



On Wall Street, stocks climbed to new record highs on Friday as Apple and Qualcomm led gainers in the tech sector. Meanwhile, a report from the Labor Department showed weaker than expected job growth in the month of October, while the Institute for Supply Management said the U.S. service sector grew at a faster rate last month.



The Dow added 22.93 points or 0.10 percent to 23,539.19, while the Nasdaq jumped 49.49 points or 0.74 percent to 6,764.44 and the S&P was up 7.99 points or 0.31 percent to 2,587.84.



The majority of the European markets ended Friday's session with modest gains, but were little changed overall. The DAX of Germany climbed 0.28 percent, the CAC 40 of France rose 0.14 percent and the FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.07 percent.



Crude oil prices surged Friday, extending 2-year highs after industry data showed a surprisingly large drop in the number of U.S. oil rigs. December WTI crude added $1.10 or 2 percent to settle at $55.64 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



