Gateway terminal will give industries and communities in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu access to cleaner, cheaper fuel

AG&P (Atlantic, Gulf and Pacific Company), the Philippines-based company at the forefront of providing pragmatic, end-to-end LNG delivery solutions, has signed an exclusivity with Karaikal Port Pvt. Ltd. (KPPL) to develop an LNG import terminal at the Port, including LNG sourcing and supply. AG&P has also executed exclusivity with PPN Power to supply LNG.

AG&P has exclusivity to develop a major LNG import terminal at Karaikal Port, Puducherry, India (image Karaikal Port courtesy KPPL)

The Karaikal Port is a deep-water facility located on the east coast of India. Since commencing operations in 2009, the Port has handled over 46 million tonnes of multi-cargo and received over 1,400 commercial vessels. As part of the Port's expansion beyond commercial cargos, the Port allocated an area within its existing breakwater to develop an LNG terminal to serve power, industrial and other customers in the region. The Port received its Environmental Approval (EA) for this LNG terminal development in May 2017.

"Karaikal Port is a center of trading for Southeast India and is crucial to the region's GDP. With the addition of AG&P's LNG import terminal, Karaikal Port will continue to be an engine of growth for the region's future. Offering an all-weather operation with a breakwater ensuring 99% availability, night navigation, limited dredging requirements, proximity to GAIL's existing Cauvery Basin gas pipeline network and 24/7 access to port services, we are immensely proud of the Port's facilities that attracted AG&P to this prime site," said Mr. GRK Reddy, Chairman and Promoter Director of KPPL.

The development of AG&P's LNG import terminal at Karaikal Port shall complement Indian Oil's under construction LNG terminal at Ennore 300 kilometers to the north and will provide wider gas accessibility to Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. It will serve the heavily industrialized region of central Tamil Nadu which has major manufacturing clusters for the fertilizer, cement, steel, textile, leather, sugar and garment industries located within its 300 kms catchment area. In addition, it will serve the gas-fired power industry as well as multiple demand centers via pipeline and/or city gas distribution network.

"AG&P's coming Karaikal LNG terminal is a landmark development that will accelerate industrialization, create jobs, trigger overall economic and social development and lead to much needed cleaner air. It will improve the quality of life for millions of Indians," said Mr. GRK Reddy.

"AG&P will bring clean fuel to customers who do not have access today. AG&P is honored to be working with KPPL to deliver this major infrastructure project to South India," said Augusto P. Gan, President, AG&P.

"AG&P's innovative approach will establish Karaikal as a major gateway for distributing LNG, CNG and gas quickly and efficiently to customers throughout the region. Leveraging its standardized designs and modular approach to building terminals developed in AG&P's Houston, Texas Engineering Center, AG&P not only eliminates expensive, bespoke engineering costs, but significantly reduces construction time. This means the terminal will be up and running by mid-2019," said Mr. Karthik Sathyamoorthy, President, LNG Marketing, AG&P.

AG&P singularly provides a fully integrated solution from LNG sourcing to last-mile delivery, thus simplifying and making commercially compelling the decision to switch energy sources for its customers. AG&P's business model is unique by bringing under one platform LNG design/engineering, innovative technology, manufacturing, project management, local marketing and operations. Through its terminal gateways, AG&P delivers LNG/natural gas to its customers.

About AG&P

Based in the Philippines, Atlantic Gulf Pacific Company (AG&P) is at the forefront of the LNG infrastructure revolution providing gas or LNG to customers via integrated LNG receiving terminals and their supply chains. AG&P designs, manufactures, finances, leases, operates and maintains storage and regasification terminals, LNG-related assets, terminals and vessels. From sourcing gas to last-mile delivery, AG&P is the unique integrator that brings all parties together to deliver projects for lower, pragmatic capital cost.

For more than 117 years, AG&P has been a global leader in infrastructure solutions, delivering cutting-edge modularized products and support services to the energy, resources and industrial sectors. AG&P modularizes infrastructure for refineries, LNG export and import facilities, power, petrochemical, and mining plants, building up to 125,000 tons of dense and complex modules each year.

For more information about AG&P's LNG capabilities visit http://www.agp.ph/.

About KPPL

Karaikal Port Private Limited (KPPL) is an all-weather deep water port developed on Build, Operate and Transfer format under Public Private Partnership in terms of the concession awarded by the Government of Puducherry. It is located on the east coast of India in Karaikal within the Union Territory of Puducherry. Since commencing operations in 2009, the Port has handled over 46 million tonnes of cargo and received over 1,400 commercial vessels.

For more information about KPPL visit http://www.karaikalport.com/.

