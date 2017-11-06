HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/06/17 --CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. ("CIFI", or the "Group") (HKSE: 884), one of the "Top 20 Real Estate Developers in China" is pleased to announce that the Group achieved contracted sales of RMB9.95 billion for October 2017, representing a YoY increase of approximately 91% and a MoM increase of approximately 24%, contracted GFA of approximately amounted to 624,400sq.m. Contracted ASP in October 2017 was approximately RMB15,900/sq.m.

From January to October 2017, the Group achieved contracted sales of RMB78.87 billion, representing a YoY increasing of approximately 70%, contracted GFA of approximately amounted to 4,517,700 sq.m. Contracted ASP from January to October 2017 was approximately RMB17,500/sq.m.

During the first 10M of 2017, contracted sales completed by the Group represented 98.6% of its revised full year target of RMB80.0 billion.

CIFI is headquartered in Shanghai and is amongst China's Top 20 Real Estate Developers. CIFI principally focus on developing high quality and end-users driven properties in first- and second-tier cities in China. CIFI's development projects cover various properties types including residential, office and commercial complexes. To learn more about the Company, please visit CIFI's website at: http://www.cifi.com.cn

