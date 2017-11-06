

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. President Donald Trump urged Saudi Aramco, the oil giant owned by the Saudi Arabian government, to pick New York Stock Exchange for their planned initial public offering.



According to a readout provided by the White House, Trump personally asked Saudi King Salman to list the Saudi Arabian Oil Co. on the NYSE during a phone call between the world leaders on Saturday.



He also said in tweet that he 'Would very much appreciate Saudi Arabia doing their IPO of Aramco with the New York Stock Exchange. Important to the United States!'



Saudi Aramco reportedly is planning to float around 5 percent of the company in a potential $100 billion IPO next year. Along with the IPO on the Saudi exchange, the kingdom is also looking to list it internationally.



'I want them to strongly consider the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq... I just spoke to the king a little while ago, and they will consider it,' Trump said at Yokota Air Base in Japan.



As per reports, NYSE Group President Thomas Farley last month said that he had not given up on the IPO and was in discussions with Saudi authorities.



The Aramco IPO reportedly could be the world's largest public debut. The move is part of the kingdom's 'Vision 2030' reform plan, aimed to diversify the country's economy and invest more heavily in infrastructure.



