Syngenta and COFCO International Ltd announced today that Syngenta has entered into a binding agreement to acquire Nidera Seeds which is currently owned by COFCO International. Completion of the transaction is subject to clearance by the relevant merger-control authorities. Financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

About Syngenta

Syngenta is a leading agriculture company helping to improve global food security by enabling millions of farmers to make better use of available resources. Through world class science and innovative crop solutions, our 28,000 people in over 90 countries are working to transform how crops are grown. We are committed to rescuing land from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities. To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any forward-looking statements. These statements are generally identified by words or phrases such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "should", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results and/or timing discussed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these statements. Syngenta disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the period covered by this press release or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171105005129/en/

Contacts:

Syngenta International AG

Media:

Andrew McConville, +41 61 323 0618

Switzerland

or

Paul Minehart, +1 202-737-8913

USA

media.relations@syngenta.com

or

Analysts/Investors:

Andrew McConville, +41 61 323 0618

Switzerland

www.syngenta.com