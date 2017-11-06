Entertainment One's Daddy Pig Joins Movember Fundraising Campaign

LONDON, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Entertainment One (eOne) unveils images of Daddy Pig, the much loved character from preschool TV series Peppa Pig, who is supporting this year's Movember campaign for the first time to raise funds for the global men's health charity throughout November 2017.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/596898/eOne_Daddy_Pig_Movember_Foundation.jpg )



Daddy Pig and friends will be growing their moustaches and encouraging dads across the UK to get active and stay healthy. To donate and keep up to date with Daddy Pig's progress, visit: https://mobro.co/daddypiguk. Fundraisers are also being encouraged to join Daddy Pig's team to grow moustaches, get active and raise funds together as a team of 'expert' daddies. Sign up at: https://moteam.co/team-daddy-pig-uk .

The Movember Foundation's annual Movember campaign is globally recognised for its fun, disruptive approach to fundraising and getting men to take action for their health. This year, the charity celebrates its 10 year fundraising anniversary in the UK.

About Entertainment One

Entertainment One Ltd. (LSE: ETO) is a global independent studio that specialises in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. The Company's diversified expertise spans across film, television and music production and sales, family programming, merchandising and licensing, and digital content. Through its global reach and expansive scale, powered by deep local market knowledge, the Company delivers the best content to the world.

Entertainment One's robust network includes film and television studio The Mark Gordon Company; content creation venture Amblin Partners with Steven Spielberg, DreamWorks Studios, Participant Media, and Reliance Entertainment; newly-launched MAKEREADY with Brad Weston; leading feature film production and global sales company Sierra Pictures; unscripted television production company Renegade 83; world-class music labels Dualtone Music Group and Last Gang; and award-winning digital agency Secret Location.

The Company's rights library is exploited across all media formats and includes more than 100,000 hours of film and television content and approximately 40,000 music tracks.

About the Movember Foundation

The Movember Foundation is a global men's health charity.

The Foundation raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programmes that enable men to live happier, healthier and longer lives. Committed to disrupting the status quo, millions have joined the movement, helping fund over 1,200 projects focusing on prostate cancer, testicular cancer and suicide prevention.

In addition to tackling key health issues faced by men, the Foundation is working to encourage men to stay healthy in all areas of their life, with a focus on men staying socially connected and becoming more open to discussing their health and significant moments in their lives.

The Foundation's vision is to have an everlasting impact on the face of men's health.

Join the movement at Movember.com.

More images available on request. Please e-mail diana@licensetopr.co.uk for more information.