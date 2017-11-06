

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's economic growth is sustainable largely as both external and domestic demand support in a well-balanced manner, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Monday.



Both the advanced and emerging economies continued to improve, supporting Japan's economic expansion, he told business leaders in Nagoya.



The current economic expansion is not relying on a single factor, but rather is underpinned by multiple factors. Therefore, the BoJ consider the expansion as quite sustainable, Kuroda said.



The governor noted that the effects of economic expansion have been spreading to a wide range of economic entities.



He said the bank is aware about the impact of continued low interest rate environment on financial institutions' profits. Kuroda said the bank will closely monitor the effects of the continued low interest rate environment on the functioning of financial institutions.



