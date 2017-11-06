Regulatory News:

GenSight Biologics (Paris:SIGHT) (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company that discovers and develops innovative gene therapies for neurodegenerative retinal diseases and diseases of the central nervous system, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following industry, medical and investor conferences:

Ophthalmology Innovation Summit (OIS) @AAO

November 9, 2017 New Orleans (USA)

Barrett Katz, MD, Chief Medical Officer, will present on November 9, 2017, at 8:47 am CDT, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in New Orleans, LA, USA.

American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO)

November 11-14, 2017 New Orleans (USA)

Members of the management team will attend the conference at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA, USA, and host investigator, business development and investor meetings.

Stifel Healthcare Conference

November 14-15, 2017 New York (USA)

Bernard Gilly, Chief Executive Officer, and Thomas Gidoin, Chief Financial Officer, will present on November 15, 2017, at 2:45 pm ET, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY, USA, and host investor meetings.

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel therapies for neurodegenerative retinal diseases and diseases of the central nervous system. GenSight Biologics' pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics for retinitis pigmentosa, to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from severe degenerative retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics' lead product candidate, GS010, is in Phase III trials in Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease that leads to irreversible low vision and legal blindness in teens and young adults. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics' product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery.

