

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) announced the company has submitted a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for CTL019 (tisagenlecleucel) for two indications. The application is for the treatment of children and young adults with relapsed or refractory (r/r) B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and for adult patients with r/r diffuse large B-cell lymphoma who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant. CTL019 is an immunocellular therapy and a one-time treatment that uses a patient's own T cells to fight cancer.



Novartis plans additional regulatory submissions for CTL019 in pediatric and young adult patients with r/r B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and adult patients with r/r diffuse large B-cell lymphoma outside the US and EU in 2018.



Separately, Novartis reported new long-term Cosentyx (secukinumab) data for patients with ankylosing spondylitis. The company said the new data add to a growing body of evidence demonstrating the unique position of Cosentyx with lasting efficacy and proven safety across ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and moderate-to-severe psoriasis. Almost 80 percent of patients had no radiographic progression for as long as 4 years. The new data also confirmed sustained improvement in signs and symptoms in almost 80 percent of patients.



