Dana Group International Investments Ltd - Notifiable Holding in Company

Dana Group International Investments Limited

("DANA" or the "Company")

Notifiable Interest in Securities

DANA, the Dubai-based real property investment company, has been informed of the following change to an interest in its issued share capital:

Bonyan International Investment Group (Holding) LLC ("Bonyan") of the United Arab Emirates has acquired 2,665,239 class A voting shares (Shares), bringing its aggregate holding to 62,990,934 Shares or 25.27 percent (previously 60,325,695 or 24.20 percent ).

Following the Share disposal and acquisition disclosed above, DANA is aware of the following shareholders with interests of three per cent or greater in its issued share capital:

ShareholderNo. of Shares Percentage

Bonyan (United Arab Emirates) 62,990,934 25.27

Khaled Nasr O Alhattami (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) 25,676,950 10.30

Saleh Abdul Ramman S Alhenaki (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) 22,339,903 8.96

Mohammed Al Naem (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) 20,000,000 8.02

Anas Atatreh (United Arab Emirates) 10,689,524 4.29

Muin El-Saleh,

Director,

Dubai, 5th November 2017

This announcement has been made after due and careful enquiry; the Directors of the Company accept responsibility for its content.

Enquiries:

Dana Group International Investments Ltd:

Contact: tel: +971 (0)4 430 9355; e-mail: ir@dana-investments.com; further information on Dana Group International Investments Limited is available from the Company's website: www.dana-investments.com

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited:

Graham Atthill-Beck: tel: +44 (0)20 7464 4091; mobile: +971 (0)50 856 9408/+44 (0)750 643 4107; e-mail: blackpearladvisers@gmail.com; Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk

Brinsley Holman: tel: +44 (0)20 7464 4098; e-mail: Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk