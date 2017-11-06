The first worldwide study on the treatment with High Intensity Focused Ultrasound of insufficient superficial and perforating veins of the lower limb will be presented

Alfred Obermayer, M.D., vascular surgeon at the St. Joseph Hospital in Vienna, director of the Karl Landsteiner Institute for Functional Phlebology Melk, Austria and lead investigator, will discuss the trial

THERACLION (Paris:ALTHE) (Alternext, FR0010120402 ALTHE), a company specialized in leading-edge medical equipment for echotherapy, today announced that it will host a conference call and webinar to discuss the trial, "Minimally Invasive Treatment of Insufficient Superficial and Perforating Veins of the Lower Limb using HIFU: A single Center Prospective Study Archimedes 01" The primary objective of the trial is to determine the efficacy, safety, including ease of use and subject tolerability, of the current Echopulse system using extra corporeal HIFU (also known as High Intensity Focused Ultrasound) delivery in targeted tissues.

Alfred Obermayer, M.D., lead investigator of the trial will describe the clinical trial and the preliminary results.

Event: Theraclion Echotherapy in treatment of Insufficient Superficial and Perforating Veins of the Lower Limb using HIFU preliminary results

Date: Monday, November 13, 2017

Time: 5 pm Vienna/Paris time 11 am EDT

The dial-in numbers for the call are:

+33 (0)1 76 77 22 57 (France)

+1-323-794-2551 (United States)

+1-800-239-9838 (United States/Canada toll-free)

The conference ID number is 6752190. A live webinar of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of the Theraclion corporate website at www.theraclion.com. The webinar will also be archived for one year on the investor relations page of the company's website.

Alfred Obermayer, M.D., is surgeon in chief at the St. Joseph Hospital in Vienna Austria and director of the Karl Landsteiner Institute for Functional Phlebology Melk, Austria. His clinical practice specializes in the treatment of venous pathology. Dr. Obermayer is a trained surgeon and since more than 15 years is an expert on surgical procedures involving thermal procedures radiofrequency, LASER, steam, as well as foam sclerotherapy and various leg ulcer treatments. His primary research interests include focused ultrasound treatment of superficial and perforator veins, and sourcing of venous insufficiency. He has published as main author in Journal of Vascular Surgery, European Journal of Endovascular Surgery and is among the experts defining the consensus guidelines for the Society of Vascular Surgery and the American Venous Forum.

Theraclions' Echopulse system is currently CE marked for fibroadenoma in the breast and benign thyroid nodules and under clinical investigation for Graves' disease, stage 4 breast cancer in combination with immunotherapy and insufficient superficial and perforating veins of the lower limb.

About Theraclion

Theraclion is a French company specializing in high-tech medical equipment using therapeutic ultrasound. Drawing on leading-edge technologies, Theraclion has designed and manufactured an innovative solution for echotherapy, the Echopulse, allowing non-invasive tumor treatment through ultrasound-guided high-intensity focused ultrasound. Theraclion is ISO 13485 certified and has received the CE mark for non-invasive ablation of breast fibroadenomas and thyroid nodules. Based in Malakoff, near Paris, France Theraclion has brought together a team of 35 people, 50% of whom are dedicated to R&D and clinical trials. For more information, please visit Theraclion's website: www.theraclion.com.

Theraclion is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

PEA-PME eligible

Mnemonic: ALTHE ISIN Code: FR0010120402

