Kx Selected by Red Bull Racing for Sensor Analytics

FD (AIM:FDP.L, ESM:FDP.I) announces that it has been selected by Red Bull Racing as a team supplier for the use of its Kx technology to analyse sensor data from its Formula 1 vehicles. Initially, Kx will be deployed for the analysis of wind tunnel data, a critical element in the development of faster, more competitive F1 cars.

It is intended that Red Bull Racing will use Kx for a range of purposes including wind tunnel experiments and the analysis of in-race data to enable real-time decisions during Grand Prix races. With over 100 sensors on a typical F1 car, Kx technology is able to capture, integrate and analyse vast quantities of data to provide real-time actionable insights. These insights and subsequent team and driver action have the potential to make the difference to race results and safety, on cars travelling at up to 300 kilometres per hour.

Kx's compact footprint and powerful analytics, which make it ideal for the challenging requirements of F1 cars, provides the potential to open additional markets where real-time analysis of large volumes of sensor data is a critical requirement. This includes the growing vehicle analytics market, where Gartner predicts that by 2020 there will be 250 million connected vehicles on the road, as well as extending to industries such as discrete manufacturing, logistics and utilities, an opportunity BGC estimates to be valued at $80bn per annum by 2020.

Brian Conlon, Chief Executive Officer of Kx, commented: "We at Kx are delighted to work with Red Bull Racing. Both companies are associated with power, speed, precision engineering and innovation. Over the years F1 has proven itself as an ideal testing ground for disruptive technologies and we look forward to bringing the power of Kx to bear in high-value complementary markets."

About FD

FD is a global technology provider with 20 years of experience working with some of the world's largest finance, technology, retail, pharma, manufacturing and energy institutions. The Group's Kx technology, incorporating the kdb+ time-series database, is a leader in high-performance, in-memory computing, streaming analytics and operational intelligence. Kx delivers the best possible performance and flexibility for high-volume, data-intensive analytics and applications across multiple industries. FD operates from 14 offices across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific, including its headquarters in Newry, and employs more than 1,800 people worldwide.

