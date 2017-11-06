Moontec17: Estonia Aims to Become the Global Hub of Blockchain

TALLINN, Estonia, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

North Europe's largest cryptocurrency and blockchain conference Moontec 17 will be hosted in the Estonian capital this December. More than 50 global industry experts will join the stage to share their experience concerning the development and promotion of Blockchain-based products and discuss the impact of such technologies on business processes across industries.

This Baltic country, where almost every process is digitized, and the startup scene is thriving is now going even further. In 2000, Estonia declared Internet access as a basic human right - on the same level as food and shelter. In 2005, Estonia became the first country in the world to introduce e-Voting. Now, with the global rise of blockchain technology, Estonia is more than comfortable to welcome entrepreneurs to set up their blockchain business in Estonia, even without crossing its borders.

In October 2014, the Estonian government launched its e-Residency program, which offers anyone on our planet a digital identity issued by the government with the opportunity to start and operate a business online under Estonian regulations. "We have been using digital identifiers for 17 years," said Estonian president Kersti Kaljulaid. "People have learned to trust the system." With trust, Estonians see great future potential in blockchain - a technology that combines the openness of the internet with the security of cryptography to give everyone a faster, safer way to verify key information and establish trust.

Estonia is home to world's most known blockchain companies. Take for example Guardtime, which became world's largest blockchain platform company by revenue, headcount and actual customer deployments and Funderbeam, which is the first global startup trading platform built on the blockchain. Last year, Nasdaq has announced that the e-Residency platform will be facilitating a blockchain-based e-voting service to allow shareholders of companies listed on Nasdaq's Tallinn Stock Exchange to vote in shareholder meetings.

The conference will cover topics from eCommerce to AI. Speakers come from such organizations as Microsoft, Hashgraph, IBM, ConsenSys, Hyperledger, Reply, Change Bank, Nuggets, Funderbeam, Lykke, Paxful, Monetha and many others. A full list of speakers is available here.

On the second day of the conference, a blockchain startup competition is being held - moonrise 2017. Startups are welcome to apply before 17th November 2017.

Moontec 17 takes place in Tallinn on 04-05 December 2017. Tickets are now on sale. Enjoy an additional 30% discount with the EU2017 code. Secure your pass to Northern Europe's largest blockchain and cryptocurrency conference here.

