AvaTrade Adding More Cryptocurrencies To Its Portfolio, and Enable 24/7 Trading

DUBLIN, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

AvaTrade, the leading forex and CFD broker, has taken yet another step in dominating the cryptocurrencies trading market, allowing its clients to trade cryptocurrencies also over the weekend, while other markets are closed. By recently adding Monero and NEO to its already rich portfolio, AvaTrade has now all the leading cryptocurrencies available for its clients.

This is the fourth enhancement to AvaTrade's crypto portfolio since January 2017, including adding new digital coins and extending the trading hours to a full 24/7 offering. These improvements allow traders to benefit from a growing and lucrative market, that experienced a 1,000% growth during 2017 - and counting. Trading cryptocurrencies 24/7, both opening and closing positions, gives AvaTrade's clients an advantage over other traders, with a unique chance to participate in a non-stop market, with high volatility and consistent trading opportunities.

"Already in 2016, we recognised the tremendous potential of the crypto market, and decided to target it as one of our expansion goals for 2017," says Mr. Dáire Ferguson, CEO of AvaTrade. "We always look for ways to improve our product offering, and provide our clients with opportunities to engage in the markets at all times - which now includes weekends - as we see that more and more clients choose to trade these cryptocurrencies."

Find out more about AvaTrade at http://www.avatrade.com/forex/cryptocurrencies

About AvaTrade

AvaTrade, the leading forex and CFD broker, was founded in 2006 and offers more than 250 financial instruments, top trading platforms, and a new cutting-edge mobile app, AvaTradeGO. Clients enjoy personal account managers and a 24-hour live customer service in 15 languages. AvaTrade accommodates to traders of all levels, and further ensures secured trading with advanced encryption and fully segregated accounts. AvaTrade is fully regulated in the EU, Japan, Australia, South Africa & BVI.

Press Contact

Orly Garini-Dil

Marcom Director

+1-646-335-0738 (Ext. 2125)

O.Garini-Dil@avatrade.com

