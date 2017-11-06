Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-11-06 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Date Event Shortnam Issuer Market e ================================================================================ 24.10.2017- Takeover offer LOK1R Daugavpils Lokomotivju RIG 22.11.2017 period Remonta Rupnica -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.10.2017- Public offering EFT1T EfTEN Real Estate Fund III TLN 10.11.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.11.2017- Sales figures KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN 07.11.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.11.2017- Public offering ABLV Bank RIG 13.11.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.11.2017- Public offering NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN 30.11.2017 Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.11.2017 Interim report, 9 SAB1L Šiauliu bankas VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.11.2017 Government LTGCB070 Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities auction 24B Vyriausybe LTGNB070 24B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.11.2017 Coupon payment date LTGB0210 Lietuvos Respublikos VLN 24A Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.11.2017 Activity results, 9 INL1L INVL Baltic Farmland VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.11.2017 Interim report, 9 GRG1L Grigeo VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.11.2017 Interim report, 3 SAF1R SAF Tehnika RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.11.2017 Dividend ex-date LNA1L Linas Agro Group VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.11.2017 Interim report, 9 TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.11.2017 Interim report, 9 ARC1T Arco Vara TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.11.2017 Extraordinary PTR1L Panevežio statybos trestas VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.11.2017 Investors event EFT1T EfTEN Real Estate Fund III TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.11.2017 Interim report, 9 MRK1T Merko Ehitus TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.11.2017 Interim report, 9 NCN1T Nordecon TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.11.2017 Dividend record LNA1L Linas Agro Group VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.11.2017 Sales figures VLP1L Vilkyškiu pienine VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.11.2017 Initial MDARA MADARA Cosmetics RIG listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.11.2017 Extraordinary DPK1R Ditton pievadkežu rupnica RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.11.2017 Additional LVGB0037 Valsts Kase / Treasury of RIG listing/admission 22A Latvia --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en
Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
