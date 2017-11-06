HONKARAKENNE OYJStock Exchange Release 6 November 2017 at 9:00 a.m. HONKARAKENNE VICE PRESIDENT - DESIGN TANJA RYTKÖNEN TO PURSUE NEW CHALLENGES



Honkarakenne Vice President - Design, Tanja Rytkönen, has resigned to pursue new challenges outside the company. Tanja Rytkönen has worked as Vice President - Design and member of the executive group since June 2013.



Tanja Rytkönen is committed to continue working at the company to transfer her duties, estimated until the end of this year. Tanja Rytkönen will leave the executive group immediately.



"We would like to thank Tanja for her significant contributions to the company. We at Honka wish Tanja all the best in her new challenges", says President and CEO Marko Saarelainen.



HONKARAKENNE OYJ Marko Saarelainen President and CEO



More information: President and CEO Marko Saarelainen, tel +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com



Under its Honka brand, Honkarakenne manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological detached houses, holiday homes and public buildings using Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered close to 85,000 buildings to more than 50 countries. House packages are made at the company's own factory in Karstula, Finland. In 2016, the Honkarakenne Group had net sales of MEUR 36.1, of which exports accounted for 49%. www.honka.com