Marimekko and the Finnish fibre technology company Spinnova have begun cooperating on the development and market entry of new, wood-based textiles. With its fashion and textile industry expertise, Marimekko supports Spinnova in developing and commercializing textiles made with pulp-based fibre spun with Spinnova's technology. Spinnova is currently the only company in the world able to convert pulp directly into textile fibre without chemical solvents. Marimekko's involvement helps the end products fulfil the industry's quality and sustainability requirements.



Increasing the proportion of the more sustainable BCI cotton and new, environment-friendly materials is one of the most important objectives of Marimekko's sustainability strategy that extends to 2020. Marimekko wants to invest in materials that are increasingly consistent with the principles of sustainable development, and is therefore involved in developing and testing new materials.



With Spinnova-developed technology, pulp can be spun into textile fibre without chemical processing. The method is considerably less of a strain on the environment than e.g. viscose or cotton production. The manufacture of textile fibre spun with Spinnova's method consumes some 99 percent less water than cotton production. A fabric made with Spinnova fibre can be reused, recycled or composted, which further reduces the product's environmental footprint.



"We believe that cooperation between the textile industry and innovative companies such as Spinnova is key in bringing new materials to the market. We have been involved in material research for years and have paid close attention to developments in this area. It is great to see that such globally significant expertise and technology needed for material development exist in Finland," says Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko, President and CEO of Marimekko.



"The textile industry's view is pivotal in developing and commercializing our product. We see our cooperation with Marimekko providing us with the valuable expert knowledge and industry know-how that we need to help us expedite the global commercialization of our ecological product," says Janne Poranen, CEO of Spinnova.



Marimekko is a Finnish design company renowned for its original prints and colours. The company's product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. Marimekko products are sold in about 40 countries. In 2016, brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 199 million and the company's net sales were close to EUR 100 million. Roughly 160 Marimekko stores serve customers around the globe. The key markets are Northern Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region. The Group employs about 400 people. The company's share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com



Spinnova is a Finnish wood fibre company that develops ecological breakthrough technology for manufacturing pulp-based textile fibre. Spinnova's patented technology saves water, energy and chemicals, making wood-based textile fibre significantly more ecological than cotton or the current man-made fibres. Spinnova's objective is to globally commercialize pulp-based textile fibre. Based in Jyväskylä, Central Finland, Spinnova employs 10 experts. www.spinnova.fi / @spinnovaltd