STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - BTS GROUP AB (publ), a leading global strategy implementation firm, has agreed to acquire MTAC GmbH, a consultancy group focused on serving German-speaking Europe with a high-quality offering similar to BTS's.



MTAC GmbH's consolidated revenues for 2016 amounted to 5 million euro. The company's operating margin has historically been at or above that of BTS. The company has 23 employees, most of them based in Cologne, Germany, and works in close collaboration with 12 freelance professionals.



MTAC was originally established in Germany and Switzerland in 1995 aiming to impact the future of learning. The company has grown successfully and is serving some of the largest organizations in the German-speaking part of Europe with innovative training, performance support solutions and simulation based services for strategy execution, business acumen, leadership and marketing.



"We are very enthusiastic in welcoming MTAC to BTS. The organization has a lot of experience and talent, and a great track record of serving large demanding German and international businesses, resulting in long and deep customer relationships. It gives BTS a base in Europe's by far largest market. It also allows us to serve our global clients better, and it creates significant growth potential. In addition, MTAC adds top knowledge in the area of marketing expertise, which is a potentially new practice area for BTS," says Henrik Ekelund, Founder and CEO of BTS.



The founder of MTAC, René Groeneveld, and the additional owners, Thomas Blume and Michel Emundts, have all agreed to stay for a minimum of three years. They will assume different important positions to drive growth and help build a significant BTS business in German-speaking Europe and aim for marketing excellence worldwide.



René Groeneveld of MTAC comments: "We are delighted to join the BTS family and strongly believe it to be a perfect match of the businesses, solutions, people and cultures of both companies. This important strategic move will enable us to serve our clients even better. With our joint strong competencies, capabilities and technologies we have a solid base for future growth in Germany, Switzerland, Austria and beyond."



BTS acquires the shares in MTAC GmbH, and its subsidiaries, all operations including talent, technology, intellectual property, brands and equipment. Of the initial purchase price, approximately 15 percent is paid in BTS shares. An additional payment, which can partly be paid in new BTS shares, will be paid out in 2021, provided the business meets specific targets 2017-2020.



Completion procedures will be finalized in the coming week after which the transaction has immediate effect. The acquisition is expected to have a positive impact on BTS' earnings per share during 2018.



About BTS Group AB



BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with some 500 professionals in 35 offices located on six continents. We focus on the people side of strategy, working with leaders at all levels to help them make better decisions, convert those decisions to actions and deliver results. At our core, we believe people learn best by doing. For 30 years, we've been designing fun, powerful experiences that have a profound and lasting impact on people and their careers. We inspire new ways of thinking, build critical capabilities and unleash business success. It's strategy made personal.



We serve a wide range of client needs, including:



-- Assessment centers for talent selection and development -- Strategy alignment and execution -- Business acumen, leadership and sales training programs -- On-the-job business simulations and application tools.



We partner with nearly 450 organizations, including over 30 of the world's 100 largest global corporations. Our major clients are some of the most respected names in business such as Chevron, Citigroup, Coca-Cola, Microsoft, Salesforce, SAP, Tencent and Volvo Group.



BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm and trades under the symbol BTS B.



For more information, please visit www.bts.com



