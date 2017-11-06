Ericsson and Swisscom Offers Gigabit LTE With Radio Dot System

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Customers can experience indoor Gigabit LTE in Swisscom retail shops across Switzerland

Gigabit speeds reached by combining LTE frequencies, adding MIMO streams and enabling higher-order modulation in the Ericsson Radio Dot System

Full capabilities of new devices and SIM technology can be tested by accessing gigabit speeds inside Swisscom shops

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Swisscom are bringing gigabit connectivity to Swiss consumers, starting with the deployment of the Ericsson Radio Dot System in the operator's retail stores. This is a big leap toward supplying greater quality coverage and capacity in hard-to-reach places such as garages, elevators and commercial buildings, and delivering a true gigabit experience to all Swisscom subscribers across the entire network.

In Swisscom shops across Switzerland, gigabit speeds were achieved by the Ericsson Radio Dot System, with carrier aggregation over 3 LTE frequency bands, 4x4 MIMO and 256QAM, delivering up to 1.2Gbps in downlink capacity.

The performance delivered in the stores enables Swisscom customers to experience the full capabilities of the latest cellular technology on the market, including smartphones, tablets and SIM cards. By end of 2017, Gigabit LTE will be introduced in 15 Swisscom Shops, with the Bern, Freiburg and Zurich locations already equipped with this speed.

Dirk Wierzbitzki, Head of Products and Marketing, Swisscom, says: "Delivering Gigabit LTE in our retail stores allows us to showcase the incredible performance of the overall Swisscom network at our key customer touchpoint. Subscribers and potential subscribers can experience first-hand our products on our Gigabit network. We are the first Swiss provider to present 5G-ready applications with our partner Ericsson, establishing the foundation for the further digitization of Switzerland."

Nishant Batra, Head of Product Area Network Infrastructure, Ericsson, says: "The Radio Dot System is a key building block in our Gigabit LTE offering on the road to 5G, and we are demonstrating the capabilities of the offering on the Swisscom network in retail outlets to showcase what subscribers can expect today and in the future."

With its Radio Dot System, Ericsson is redefining the concept of indoor small cells with the industry's most cost-effective and modular high-performance indoor radio system, addressing a wider range of indoor environments with a common solution.

Ericsson Radio Dot System has been deployed by more than 120 operators in over 70 countries around the world, in venues including airports, hotels, hospitals, shopping malls and office buildings.

