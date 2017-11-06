

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - German telecommunications provider QSC AG (QSCGF) reported Monday that its third-quarter consolidated net income was 1.5 million euros, compared to prior year's loss of 0.1 million euros.



Earnings before interest and tax or EBIT surged to 2.2 million euros from 1.0 million euros a year ago.



The company said the increased earnings strength was driven in particular by its improved cost base, as well as by a lower volume of depreciation and amortisation.



EBITDA, a key earnings metric, meanwhile, dropped to 9.1 million euros from 9.3 million euros last year.



Revenues dropped to 88.9 million euros from 95.9 million euros in the prior year.



Cloud revenues increased, while revenues from Consulting, outsourcing and Telecommunications revenues declined.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, QSC still expects to generate revenues of 355 million euros to 365 million euros and EBITDA of between 36 million euros and 40 million euros.



QSC's CEO, Jürgen Hermann, said, 'We are consistently implementing our plans for 2017 - gradually expanding our Cloud business, boosting our TC business with corporate customers and raising our profitability.'



The company now expects to generate free cash flow of between 10 million euros and 11 million euros. It previously only expected to slightly exceed the previous year's figure of 8.4 million euros.



