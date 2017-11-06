

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open slightly lower on Monday as U.S. President Donald Trump's 12-day trip to Asia got underway and investors kept an eye on the developments in Saudi Arabia after an anti-corruption crackdown resulted in the arrest of several Saudi princes and ministers, including prominent investor Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal.



The dollar edged up to hover near three-month highs while oil prices hit their highest levels since 2015 amid signs of tightening market conditions.



Asian stocks are trading mixed after the latest jobs report showed U.S. employers added fewer-than-expected jobs in October due to distortions from the hurricanes in August.



Investors also awaited directional cues from a slew of central bank meetings as well as Chinese current account, foreign-exchange reserves and consumer inflation data due this week.



OPEC releases its World Oil Outlook report on Tuesday while the ECB's economic bulletin and the European Commission's updated economic forecasts for the euro area are due on Thursday.



The finance ministers of the euro-zone will convene in Brussels later today to discuss the future of the euro zone and prepare for the December 15 euro summit.



U.S. stocks posted modest gains to reach fresh record highs on Friday as investors cheered the announcement of new Fed chief, upbeat earnings from Apple and reports of a potential deal between Broadcom and Qualcomm.



The Dow inched up 0.1 percent, the S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.7 percent.



European markets also ended Friday's session higher as investors digested a slew of corporate earnings. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index and the German DAX rose about 0.3 percent each, while France's CAC 40 index inched up 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 closed marginally higher.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX