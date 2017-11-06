

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Monday, Destatis releases Germany's factory orders data for September. Orders are forecast to fall 1.1 percent on month, reversing a 3.6 percent rise in August.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro eased against the pound and the greenback, it held steady against the yen. Against the franc, the currency rose.



The euro was worth 1.1609 against the greenback, 132.81 against the yen, 1.1635 against the franc and 0.8880 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX