06.11.2017 Zugemailt von / gefunden bei: Baader Helvea (BSN-Hinweis: Lauftext im Original des Aussenders, Titel (immer) und Bebilderung (oft) durch boerse-social.com aus dem Fotoarchiv von photaq.com) Nach der Bekanntgabe von Zahlen bestätigen die Baader Helvea-Analysten die Kaufempfehlung und das Kursziel in Höhe von 57 Euro für Andritz . - ANDRITZ 's 3Q17 figures met expectations for order intake, were slightly weaker than expected in terms of sales but slightly surpassed EBITA margin expectations. ANDRITZ confirmed its FY17 guidance of a slight decline in sales, and at least the same EBITA margin as in 2016. The only major deviation vs. our expectations resulted from the financial...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...