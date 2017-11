LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSE.L) announced it has followed a proper governance process to plan an orderly succession for the CEO. The Group said the FCA was kept informed throughout the process.



LSEG said Xavier Rolet will be providing input into the process to identify his successor and is focussed on his role as CEO until his successor is appointed.



