

LUTON (dpa-AFX) - easyJet PLC (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) reported Monday that its passengers, or the number of earned seats flown, were 7.52 million for the month of October, a growth of 9.9 percent from last year's 6.84 million. Load Factor was 92.5%, 2.3 percentage points higher than 90.2 percent a year ago.



The company said there were 434 cancellations in October 2017, compared to 164 in October 2016. The main contributors to this were the French ATC strike on October 10 causing about 200 cancellations and adverse weather conditions causing about 100 cancellations.



For the rolling 12 months ending October 2017, passengers were 80.93 million, up 10% from a year ago, and load Factor was 92.8%, compared to 91.3% last year.



