

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's retail sales growth accelerated for the third straight month in September, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Monday.



Retail sales, excluding automobile trade surged a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 12.9 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 12.3 percent spike in August. Sales have been rising since April 2015.



Sales of non-food products jumped 18.8 percent annually in September and those of food, beverages and tobacco products grew by 9.1 percent.



Month-on-month, retail sales increased 0.5 percent from August, when it rose by 2.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX