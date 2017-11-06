Biohit Oyj Total number of voting rights and capital November 6, 2017 at 09:30 a.m. (EEST)



A total number of 110 000 new Biohit Oyj B-shares have been subscribed for with stock options I 2013 between 5 May 2017 and 12 October 2017. These shares have been entered into the trade register on November 6, 2017, as of which date the new shares will establish equal shareholder rights with the company's existing B-shares. Public trading is expected to begin on NASDAQ Helsinki as of November 7, 2017 together with the existing B-shares.



The share subscription price was EUR 2.2766 per share respectively. The entire subscription price of EUR 250,426.00 will be credited to the reserve for invested non-restricted equity, and the company share capital remains unchanged. The shares have no nominal value.



After the subscriptions the number of all Biohit Oyj's shares will rise to 14 886 843 shares and B-shares will rise to 11 911 343 shares.



The share subscription period with stock options I 2013 began on June 1, 2015 and will end May 31, 2019.The option schemes are based on the Biohit Oyj board resolution of June 19, 2013 and the Annual General Meeting authorization of April 13, 2011. The terms and conditions of the option schemes with additional information are available on Biohit Oyj website at www.biohithealthcare.com.



Additional information:



CEO Semi Korpela, Biohit Oyj tel. +358 9 773 861 investor.relations@biohit.fi www.biohithealthcare.com



Biohit in brief



Biohit Oyj is a globally operating Finnish biotechnology company. Biohit mission is "Innovating for Health" - we produce innovative products and services to promote research and early diagnosis. Biohit is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, and has subsidiaries in Italy and the UK. Biohit Series B share (BIOBV) is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki in the Small cap/Healthcare group. www.biohithealthcare.com