Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.



DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CANCOM SE / Preliminary

announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

CANCOM SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports

and quarterly/interim statements



2017-11-06 / 08:13

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and

quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group

AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CANCOM SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed:



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of

disclosure / German: November 09, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:

November 09, 2017 German: http://www.cancom.de/berichte

English: http://www.cancom.com/reports



2017-11-06 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,

Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English

Company: CANCOM SE

Erika-Mann-Straße 69

80636 Munich

Germany

Internet: http://www.cancom.de



End of News DGAP News Service



625099 2017-11-06



(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 06, 2017 02:13 ET (07:13 GMT)