(Article L. 233 8 II of the French commercial code article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the AMF)

Issuer

Corporate name: SEB S.A. (Paris:SK) Registered office: 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron CS 90175 69134 Ecully cedex France Stockmarket: Euronext Paris A ISIN: FR0000121709

Numbers of shares and voting rights

30 September 2017 31 October 2017 Shares in Euronext 50 169 049 50 169 049 Theoretical voting rights (1) 74 516 016 73 990 983 Effective voting rights 73 984 031 73 454 264

(1) Including voting rights attached to shares for which the right is revoked (own controlled shares, …)

A statutory clause imposes an obligation to declare any crossing thresholds in addition to those provided by law, to any person who comes to hold, directly or indirectly, as defined by Articles L. 233-7 and L. 233-9 of the French Commercial Code, 2.5% of the share capital or voting rights, or any multiple of that percentage.

