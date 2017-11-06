

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Corp. (MBC.L, MSBHY.PK) reported first-half profit attributable to owners of the parent of 254.0 billion yen compared to 179.8 billion yen, previous year. Profit per share was 159.82 yen compared to 113.21 yen.



First-half revenues increased to 3.7 trillion yen from 2.9 trillion yen, previous year. Revenues were up 25% year over year, mainly due to increases attributed by Lawson, Inc. becoming a subsidiary and higher market prices in the Australian coal business.



For the year ending March 31, 2018, the company projects profit to owners of the parent of 500.0 billion yen. Previous full-year forecast was 450.0 billion yen. Profit attributable to owners of the parent per share is currently projected to be 315.33 yen.



