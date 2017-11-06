EnterpriseDB CEO Ed Boyajian to Provide Roadmap for Achieving Digital Leadership with EDB Postgres at Gartner Symposium/ITxpo

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --EnterpriseDB(EDB'), the database platform company for digital business, todayannounced that Ed Boyajian, President and CEO, will deliver a presentation on digital transformation with EDB Postgres during the venerable Gartner Symposium/ITxpo in Barcelona. The event opens today and will run through Nov. 9 at the Centre Convencions Internacional Barcelona.

The event is expected to draw more than 2,700 Chief Information Officers and other senior IT executives seeking strategic insight into technology and business trends that are driving business today and in the future. In all, more than 6,000 attendees are expected with Gartner analysts, industry experts, solution providers and operational practitioners exchanging ideas and best practices, and exploring emerging challenges in digitization.

Boyajian will deliver his presentation, titled The Race to Digital, on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 1 pm. He will explore the organizational, operational and legacy system challenges that organizations face when transforming their infrastructures for achieving strategic digital outcomes. Boyajian will provide a roadmap of best practices and proven solutions for overcoming these obstacles with the EDB Postgres' Platform in order to realize the goal of digitization.

Oscar Herrera, Vice President, Services, EDB, will also give a talk during the Gartner event. His presentation, titled Bridging the Gap to DevOps, will be Monday, Nov. 6 at 6:10 pm. Herrera will provide methodologies for DevOps teams to work in harmony to ensure application availability, performance and regulatory compliance.

EDB will have an exhibit at Booth No. 204 in the Exhibit Hall where attendees can learn about advancing innovation with the open source-based EDB Postgres Platform and achieving greater agility and flexibility for building modern application and infrastructures. Attendees may also set up a meeting by contacting sales@edbpostgres.com.

