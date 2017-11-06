West to Showcase New Extensions of the SmartDoseDrug Delivery Platform at the PDA Universe of Pre-filled Syringes and Injection Devices

Company will Lead Educational Sessions and Share Scientific Advances in Integrated Containment and Drug Delivery

VIENNA, Nov. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --(Booth X67) - West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced it will, for the first time, showcase new extensions of its marketed SmartDosedrug delivery platform, including several new wearable injectors that allow for up to 10 mL of volume to be injected in easy-to-use, wearable formats. In addition, West will lead several educational sessions and presentations at the PDA Universe of Pre-filled Syringes and Injection Devices, taking place November 7-8, 2017 in Vienna, Austria, to address the pharmaceutical industry's top concerns regarding the containment and delivery of injectable medicines.

"Advancements in drug development need to be paired with advances in drug delivery, such as last year's FDA approval of the first combination product using our SmartDose drug delivery platform. Based on this technology, we are now excited to share our expanded portfolio of SmartDose wearable injectors," said Eric Resnick, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at West. "As our customers continue to innovate and bring to market exciting new therapies to address important unmet medical needs, West is ready to help them with advancements in drug containment and delivery and technical expertise to guide them through the drug development and approval process."

West's SmartDose drug delivery platform allows patients to self-administer medication in accordance with their prescribed treatment. West developed this wearable device with extensive human factors testing and analysis to understand the interaction between the patient and the delivery system. All versions of the SmartDose platform adhere to the patient's body, usually on the abdomen, so patients can be hands free during administration. The SmartDose platform offers a variety of integrated solutions for delivery and containment featuring a silicone-free Daikyo Crystal Zenithcartridge and a FluroTeccoated piston containment system. West has built upon the success of the Generation I (Gen. I) device to address market needs for higher-dose volumes and enhanced functionality and usability and now offers for development:

SmartDose Gen. II device, a system that can accommodate injection volumes of up to 10 mL, as well as both glass and Daikyo Crystal Zenith containers.

a system that can accommodate injection volumes of up to 10 mL, as well as both glass and Daikyo Crystal Zenith containers. SmartDose Gen. III device, a preloaded version, that reduces user steps and simplifies supply chain.

Both versions will be featured at the conference.

West will participate in the following educational sessions at the PDA Universe of Pre-filled Syringes and Injection Devices:

Pre-conference workshops

November 6 , 3:00 p.m. - "Why Make Your Existing Auto-injector 'Smart': Comparison and Benefits of Different Accessory Form Factors and Integration into a Connected Health Platform," Brian Lynch , Senior Director, Innovation at West

- "Why Make Your Existing Auto-injector 'Smart': Comparison and Benefits of Different Accessory Form Factors and Integration into a Connected Health Platform," , Senior Director, Innovation at West

November 6 , 3:15 p.m. - "West's SmartDose Platform: A Wearable Engineered with Both Patient & Pharma Partner in Mind," Nico Brandes , Director, Market Development, I&T at West

- "West's SmartDose Platform: A Wearable Engineered with Both Patient & Pharma Partner in Mind," , Director, Market Development, I&T at West

November 6 , 3:30 p.m. - "Particulates in Sterile Drug Products: Testing and Contributions from Packaging Components," Fran DeGrazio , Vice President of Scientific Affairs & Technical Services at West





- "Particulates in Sterile Drug Products: Testing and Contributions from Packaging Components," , Vice President of Scientific Affairs & Technical Services at West Scientific program sessions

November 7 , 2:25 p.m. - "Advances in Intradermal Drug Delivery: From Vaccines to Immunotherapy and Beyond," Yotam Levin , Chief Executive Officer at NanoPass TM Technologies Ltd., a strategic partner of West

- "Advances in Intradermal Drug Delivery: From Vaccines to Immunotherapy and Beyond," , Chief Executive Officer at NanoPass Technologies Ltd., a strategic partner of West

November 7 , 4:55 p.m. - "The Changing Diabetes Landscape: Linking Diagnostics with Injection," Aileen Kinsella , Director of Segment Marketing at West

- "The Changing Diabetes Landscape: Linking Diagnostics with Injection," , Director of Segment Marketing at West

November 8 , 7:30 a.m. - "PDA Interest Group Meeting: Packaging Science," moderated by Bettine Boltres , Manager, Technical Customer Services at West, and Derek Duncan , Vice President of Marketing at Lighthouse Instruments

- "PDA Interest Group Meeting: Packaging Science," moderated by , Manager, Technical Customer Services at West, and , Vice President of Marketing at Lighthouse Instruments

November 8 , 9:00 a.m. - "Clinical Needs: Patient-Device Interface," moderated by Mike Schaefers , Vice President and General Manager, Global Pharma at West





- "Clinical Needs: Patient-Device Interface," moderated by , Vice President and General Manager, Global Pharma at West Post-conference workshops

Christa Jansen-Otten , Director, Global Product Management, Prefilled Systems & Delivery at West, will lead two sessions in the workshop, "Development and Manufacturing of Pre-filled Syringes: A Hands-on Training":

, Director, Global Product Management, Prefilled Systems & Delivery at West, will lead two sessions in the workshop, "Development and Manufacturing of Pre-filled Syringes: A Hands-on Training": November 9 , 9:05 a.m. - "Advantages of Pre-filled Syringe and Market Trends in Primary Packaging"

- "Advantages of Pre-filled Syringe and Market Trends in Primary Packaging"

November 10 , 11:00 a.m. - "Elastomeric Closures for Pre-filled Syringes and Cartridges"



Tibor Hlobik, Sr. Director, Global Product Management, Prefilled Systems & Delivery at West, will lead a session on "Drug Delivery Systems: Global Technical, Regulatory and Quality Challenges": November 9, 3:30 p.m.

Additionally, West will present three scientific posters, which will be available in the Exhibit Hall during the conference:

"Determination of Piston Movement in Low Pressure/High Altitude Conditions in Daikyo Crystal Zenith Containers," Rohit Vora , Engineer, Container Systems, R&D at West

, Engineer, Container Systems, R&D at West "PFS Plunger Evaluations in Different Auto-injection Modes," Fran DeGrazio , Vice President of Scientific Affairs & Technical Services at West

, Vice President of Scientific Affairs & Technical Services at West "Risk-Based Approach to Achieving 'Zero-Defect' Products for Personalized Medicine Applications," John Dinka, Senior Director, Pharmaceutical Processing, R&D at West

For more information on West products and services, please visit booth X67at PDA Universe of Pre-filled Syringes and Injection Devices or visit us online at www.westpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain forward-looking statements are included in this release. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this release. There is no certainty that West's SmartDosedrug delivery platform, or any other products, will achieve any level of commercial success. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For a description of certain additional factors that could cause West's future results to differ from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements, see Item 1A, entitled "Risk Factors," in West's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016. Except as required by law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About West

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. Working by the side of its customers from concept to patient, West creates products that promote the efficiency, reliability and safety of the world's pharmaceutical drug supply. West is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and supports its customers from locations in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. West's 2016 net sales of $1.5 billion reflect the daily use of approximately 112 million of its components and devices, which are designed to improve the delivery of healthcare to patients around the world.

West and the diamond logo and FluroTec are trademarks or registered trademarks of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., in the United States and other jurisdictions.

SmartDoseis a registered trademark of Medimop Medical Projects Ltd., a subsidiary of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Daikyo Crystal Zenithis a registered trademark of Daikyo Seiko, Ltd. Daikyo Crystal Zenith and FluroTec technologies are licensed from Daikyo Seiko, Ltd.

NanoPass is a trademark of NanoPass Technologies Ltd.

Media Contact:

Emily Denney

Global Communications

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

+ 1-610-594-3035

Emily.Denney@westpharma.com

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597034/West_tagline_1_blue_RGB.jpg