Berkshire Capital Expands Presence in Australia

New Team Members Augment Global Financial Institution M&A and Strategic Advisory Capabilities

New Australian Headquarters Positions Berkshire For Growth And Signals Permanence

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Berkshire Capital ("Berkshire"), a leading provider of strategic and M&A advisory services to the global financial services industry, is pleased to announce the expansion of its Sydney-based Australian team with two senior appointments; Nelson Lam, Principal and Executive Director of Berkshire Capital Australia and Glenn Dunn, Vice President. Mr. Lam and Dunn are based in Berkshire's new Australian headquarters at 1 Castlereagh Street, Sydney.

Following an extensive search process, Berkshire identified Nelson as an experienced and trusted advisor who embodies the firm's values and culture of integrity and professionalism.Along with an extensive network and expertise in the financial services industry, Nelson has a strong track record of assisting clients, small and large, to achieve their business's strategic objectives.

"I have known Nelson for a number of years and am pleased that he is joining the Berkshire team to help us build on the position that we have established to date.The addition of Nelson and Glenn will allow us to take on a broader array of opportunities and is very timely given the market developments we are seeing," noted Ian Martin, Berkshire Vice-Chairman, Asia Pacific.

"Expanding our team and broadening our coverage footprint further enhances our international platform," said John Humphrey,Berkshire Partner based in the United Kingdom. Nicholas J. Sheumack, Berkshire Partner based in the United States, adds, "We are delighted by the prospects of Nelson's leadership perpetuating the momentum established by Ian Martin over the last several years and further expanding coverage capabilities in the Australian marketplace."

"I am excited to be joining such a highly respected firm with its global connectivity and client oriented culture. The timing was ideal as the Australian financial services industry is undergoing transformative changes, increasing the need for independent corporate advice based on deep sector expertise with a global perspective," said Nelson.

Nelson Lam is an experienced financial services industry veteran whose 20-year career in the financial services industry has included investment banking, asset management and alternative investments combined with broad commercial, advisory and business development experience across multiple industries (banking & finance, funds management and information technology). Previously, he was the Director of Fund Management sector advisory for Chase Corporate Advisory, where he originated and led the execution of a number of merger and acquisition transactions within the Australian fund management industry. From 2005 - 2013, Mr. Lam was Chief Investment Officer for Ascalon Capital Managers Limited, a multi-boutique manager specializing in making and managing investments in multiple alternative investment managers.

Glenn Dunn brings extensive experience across the funds management industry, serving most recently as the Chief Financial Officer of Ascalon Capital Managers Limited; and having previously worked in senior financial roles at St. George Bank Wealth Management and GIO Asset Management.

Concurrent with this development, Berkshire announced that Ian Martin, who has led Berkshire's efforts in the Asia-Pacific region for the last seven years, will continue his affiliation with Berkshire but will be dedicating more time to his various non-executive directorships and other interests.

About Berkshire Capital

Berkshire Capital has been a leading provider of trusted M&A advice to the financial services industry for close to 35 years.As specialist investment bankers, we are independent, conflict-free, and committed to unlocking opportunity for our client partners by providing strategic advice regarding market opportunities/dynamics and merger & acquisition/valuation services. We have advised on more than 335 deals and have developed an extensive portfolio of applied experience and an enduring network of client and industry relationships.We are consistently one of the most active advisors in the global investment management space having built out our European and Australian teams with local resources to enhance our market coverage.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597342/BerkshireCapital_logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/berkshire-capital-expands-presence-in-australia-300549794.html