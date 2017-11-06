Pharmaleads CEO to Present at Bio-Europe 2017

PARIS, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Pharmaleads, an emerging pharmaceutical company developing innovative non-opiate products for the management of acute and chronic severe pain, announces that CEO Thierry Bourbié will present a company and pipeline overview at Bio-Europe 2017 in Berlin.

His presentation will take place on Tuesday7th November at 5:45pm CET in the 'Pain Management' Track.

Thierry Bourbié, CEO of Pharmaleads, said, "We are delighted to be presenting at this highly respected and well-attended conference. We believe our presentation at Bio-Europe will allow us to provide both investors and potential partners with an overview of Pharmaleads and our cutting-edge pipeline of Dual ENKephalinase Inhibitors for the management of acute and chronic severe pain."

This year's BIO-Europe conference will take place from 6-8 November at CityCube in Berlin, Germany. The conference brings together thousands of attendees from the life sciences industry and offers the greatest opportunity to meet senior licensing executives from global pharma organisations and senior management of innovative drug development and platform technology companies.

About Pharmaleads

Pharmaleads is an emerging pharmaceutical company developing innovative products for the management of acute and chronic severe pain, a growing market with significant unmet medical need. Pharmaleads' drugs are based on its deep knowledge and understanding of enkephalins, a key element of the body's natural pain management system.

Pharmaleads' compounds, (Dual ENKephalinase inhibitors) DENKIs, aim to protect enkephalins, hence increasing their local concentrations and thereby inducing a physiological analgesia which improves pain management.

Pharmaleads has two compounds in clinical development which are targeting multi-billion markets:

PL265 is being developed for the treatment of neuropathic pain (oral) and ocular pain/dry eye syndrome (eye drops). PL37 is being developed for the treatment of post-surgical / traumatic / breakthrough cancer pain as a substitute for injectable opiates (IV).

Pharmaleads was founded in 2000. It is headquartered in Paris, France, and is funded by private investors.

For more information about Pharmaleads please visit www.pharmaleads.com

