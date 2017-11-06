Lais Ribeiro Wows in Victoria's Secret's All-New Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra by Mouawad

DUBAI, UAE, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Victoria's Secret has unveiled the 2017 Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra, designed exclusively by world-renowned luxury jeweler Mouawad .

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597379/Mouawad_Champagne_Nights_Fantasy_Bra.jpg )



Brazilian Angel Lais Ribeiro will be wearing the bra at this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which will take place in Shanghai this November.

This is the first time Lais has been given the prestigious honor of wearing a Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra and follows in the footsteps of other top Supermodels who have sported the Mouawad Fantasy Bras over the years including Lily Aldridge, Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, Selita Ebanks, Gisele Bündchen, Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, and Karolina Kurkova.

For this year's all-new design, Mouawad went all the way combining contrasting gemstones in an enchanting and timelessly glowing lingerie suite that pays tribute to beauty and glamour.

Valued at US $2 million, the bra and matching belt took more than 350 hours of labor to be handset with nearly 6,000 white diamonds, yellow sapphires, and blue topazes totaling over 640 carat, all set in 18-karat yellow gold.

Mouawad Jewelry has forged a solid partnership with Victoria's Secret since 2001, and designed the Fantasy Bras ten times since then, one of which '• the 2003 Very Sexy Fantasy Bra '• was awarded a Guinness World Record as the most expensive bra ever made.

About Mouawad

MOUAWAD - Enchanting customers with magnificent jewels and timepieces since 1890

Led by fourth-generation Co-Guardians, Fred, Alain, and Pascal Mouawad, and backed by over a century of excellence in its field, Mouawad remains a family business built upon artistic excellence, superb craftsmanship, trust, and relationships. Mouawad designs, manufactures, and sells its own exclusive jewelry and timepieces, from boutique collections and haute joaillerie to bespoke masterpieces and objects of art. The vision at Mouawad has always been to enchant and build lifelong relationships with customers by offering a wide range of jewels and timepieces for all occasions.

About Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret is the leading specialty retailer of lingerie and beauty products, dominating its field with modern fashion-inspired collections, prestige fragrances, body care, celebrated supermodels and world-famous runway shows. A business of Limited Brands (NYSE:LB), its more than 1000 Victoria's Secret Lingerie and Beauty stores and VictoriasSecret.com allow customers to shop the brand anywhere, anytime, from any place.