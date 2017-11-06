Enesi Pharma Appoints New International Scientific Advisory Board

OXFORD, England, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Enesi Pharma, a clinical-stage company developing unique injectable solid dose drug-device combination products, announces the formation of a new International Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). The SAB includes experts in vaccines and preventative health from leading academic/ research and international health organisations in the US and Europe.

Commenting on the formation of the new SAB, David Hipkiss, CEO of Enesi Pharma, said:

"I am delighted that Enesi has attracted such a high-quality Scientific Advisory Board. I am confident that the advice and guidance of these leading vaccine and international healthcare policy experts will prove invaluable as the Company advances the development of business over the coming years."

The new SAB members are:

Professor Jeffrey Almond PhD, FMedSci

Prof. Almond is the former Vice President of Research and External R&D at Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccine division of the Sanofi group. In this role, he was responsible for the early stage R&D pipeline and for establishing and managing R&D partnerships with academia and biotechnology companies. Prof. Almond is currently a Visiting Professor at the University of Oxford, Sir William Dunn School of Pathology, and at the Department of Microbiology at the University of Reading. Previously, he was a lecturer at the University of Leicester and Professor of Microbiology and Head of the School of Animal and Microbial Sciences at the University of Reading. Prof. Almond is the Chairman of VirionHealth, a recently established company developing novel therapeutics for respiratory viral infections.

Professor Christopher J. Davis OBE, DPhil(Oxon), MBBS, FFPM(RCP)

Professor Davis is a former Senior Medical Advisor, in the Division of Clinical Development at The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, within the Office of The Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and Senior Policy Analyst, Division of International Health Security. He was the co-leader of the Geneva-based WHO Global Ebola Experimental Therapeutics & Vaccines R&D Response. He is a senior pharmaceutical research physician with expertise in global infectious disease issues and more than 40 years of professional experience spanning industry, US and UK government, academia and military environments. He is also the co-discoverer of the mechanism of action of a novel class of anti-emetic drugs (the 5-HT3 receptor antagonists) now the global standard-of-care in cancer support therapy and was awarded the Gilbert Blane Gold Medal of The Royal Colleges of Physicians & The Royal College of Surgeons in recognition. He is an internationally acknowledged authority on biological and chemical weapons effects, emergency preparedness, consequence management, CBW intelligence and international security policy.

Dr Philip Minor

Dr Minor spent nearly 40 years at the National Institute for Biological Standards and Control (NIBSC) recently retiring as Deputy Director in July 2017. He joined NIBSC in 1979, initially working on polio vaccines. Since 1985 he was Head of the Division of Virology with a wide remit covering all aspects of virology related to biological medicines including vaccines, and the detection of viral contamination such as hepatitis viruses in blood. He has close links with the World Health Organization and is a member of several ad hoc technical advisory committees and the Expert Committee on Biological Standardisation. Dr Minor trained in Biochemistry at Oxford and received a PhD in cell biology from the University of London in 1974. He undertook post-doctoral research on influenza at the University of Warwick.

Karl Simpson CBiol, FRSB

Karl Simpson is Managing Director of JKS Bioscience Limited. He has extensive high-level international experience in translational bioscience R&D, commercialisation, technology transfer and policy determination, with a focus on infectious disease vaccines and oncovaccines. In 1992, he developed and patented a thermostable oral polio vaccine, something long-considered impossible, and his vaccine patents have been licensed to major global vaccine producers. During his career, Mr Simpson has advised companies, international organisations, industry, academia, and governments (including the UK, French and US governments on vaccines and related biodefence issues). In 2016, he reviewed UK vaccine targets and development strategies for the Department of Health and Medical Research Council in support of the UK government's £120 million vaccine R&D programme and has driven the growth of European bioscience with the European Commission.

Enesi Pharma is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative drug-device combination products with potential to transform performance and delivery of vaccines and therapeutics, and make a material impact on global healthcare.

Enesi Pharma's ImplaVax' formulation and device technologies offer significant potential benefits for patients, care givers, healthcare professionals and payers through enhanced effectiveness, safety, ease of use, reliability and stability, and are supported by a strong patient preference over a standard needle and syringe.

Enesi's primary focus is the development of novel solid dose vaccines against a range of infectious and other select diseases, working in partnership with global companies, government agencies and non-governmental organisations.

Enesi's experienced leadership team has a proven track record in the successful development and commercialisation of innovative products delivering high value outcomes for all stakeholders. For more information visit http://www.enesipharma.com or follow Enesi on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/enesi_pharma

