ADVA Optical Networking SE: T-Mobile Netherlands Deploys Oscilloquartz Synchronization Solution in Nationwide Network

OSA 5420 Series Delivers Precise Phase and Frequency Timing for Next-Generation Network Technologies

Amsterdam, Netherlands. November 6, 2017. Oscilloquartz, an ADVA Optical Networking company, today announced that T-Mobile Netherlands has deployed and fully implemented its OSA 5420 Series (http://www.oscilloquartz.com/product-osa-5420-series-1295?utm_source=press_release&utm_medium=nasdaq&utm_campaign=t_mobile_netherlands), enabling the nationwide rollout of TD-LTE services. The upgrade empowers T-Mobile Netherlands to meet skyrocketing levels of data demand and also equip its synchronization network in readiness for LTE Advanced Pro, eLTE and 5G. The OSA 5420 Series grandmaster clocks provide the sub-microsecond accuracy required for next-generation mobile applications as well as an unprecedented level of robustness and scalability. The new solution, which also delivers assisted partial timing support (http://www.oscilloquartz.com/news-meet-tom-and-the-importance-of-assisted-partial-timing-support-apts--21?utm_source=press_release&utm_medium=nasdaq&utm_campaign=t_mobile_netherlands) functionality, enables T-Mobile Netherlands to smoothly transition from legacy synchronization technologies.

"Deploying Oscilloquartz's complete sync solution is key to evolving our network. Their unique technology enables us to seamlessly enhance our existing infrastructure and gives us the phenomenally precise frequency and phase synchronization we need as we roll out LTE-TDD, LTE-A and eventually 5G mobile services," said Muzaffer Erdem, transport network solution engineer, T-Mobile Netherlands. "With our customers demanding increasingly advanced voice, video and data applications, high-quality timing in the packet backhaul network becomes paramount. Leveraging the OSA 5420 Series is the ideal response. It's a highly scalable solution that effectively removes the need for upgrade cycles. It also easily integrated with our existing equipment and proved simple to install. What's more, at every stage in the process, we've been hugely impressed with the excellent support we've received from the Oscilloquartz team."

In order to meet mobile backhaul requirements both now and in the future, T-Mobile Netherlands has deployed the OSA 5420 Series in its core network and at metro aggregation points. By harnessing the latest IEEE 1588v2 Precision Time Protocol (PTP) (http://www.oscilloquartz.com/industries-ptp---ieee-1588-solutions-109?utm_source=press_release&utm_medium=nasdaq&utm_campaign=t_mobile_netherlands) technology, the solution enables accurate phase synchronization throughout the national infrastructure. This makes emerging technologies possible such as coordinated multipoint transmission for enhanced data availability. Despite its small footprint, the OSA 5420 Series also delivers the highest level of holdover performance available on the market, giving T-Mobile Netherlands the ultimate protection from GNSS outages. For even greater levels of availability and resiliency, the OSA 5420 Series comprehensively supports all major GNSS constellations.

"T-Mobile Netherlands is one of the leading mobile operators in the country, committed to providing the best available services for its customers. Harnessing our synchronization technology for unprecedented levels of precision and reliability enables them to meet soaring demand and offer the most advanced services," said Gil Biran, general manager, Oscilloquartz. "Optimized for edge deployment, our OSA 5420 has enabled T-Mobile Netherlands to push precise synchronization to metro locations where it's most crucial. What's more, our solution supports both legacy interfaces and the latest PTP innovation for a unified network timing architecture. That means T-Mobile Netherlands can ensure a smooth transition to LTE Advanced Pro, while also laying the foundation for 5G and future-proofing the network against further growth in data demand."

Watch this video for more information on the OSA 5420 Series: https://youtu.be/mTCaJnEB61Y (https://youtu.be/mTCaJnEB61Y).

About Oscilloquartz

Oscilloquartz is a pioneer in time and frequency synchronization. We design, manufacture and deploy end-to- end synchronization systems that ensure the delivery and assurance of highly precise timing information over next-generation packet and legacy networks. As an ADVA Optical Networking company, we're creating new opportunities for tomorrow's networks. For more information, please visit us at: www.oscilloquartz.com. (http://www.oscilloquartz.com/)

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking is a company founded on innovation and driven to help our customers succeed. For over two decades, our technology has empowered networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.advaoptical.com (http://www.advaoptical.com).

