XIO Group Co-Founder and CEO Joseph Pacini Receives Acquisition Finance Magazine's International Gamechanger of the Year Award

Pacini is recognized by ACQ5 for his extraordinary career achievements spanning two decades and three continents.

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --XIO Group, a global multi-billion dollar alternative investments and research firm, is proud to announce that its Chief Executive Officer and Founding Partner,Joseph Pacini, has won Acquisition Finance Magazine's ("ACQ5") 2017 International Gamechanger of the Year Award.

Mr. Pacini is being recognized for his outstanding work over the course of his nearly two decade career. Most recently, he has successfully led XIO Group to significant growth and continues this momentum through the firm's September 2016 acquisition of J.D. Power & Associates from from McGraw Hill Financial (now S&P Global), the leading provider of consumer data and analytics for businesses worldwide.

Since 2006, ACQ5's Global awards have celebrated the achievements, innovations and brilliance of industry leaders and distinguished businesses who have successfully navigated the market in today's complex and dynamic environment. Winners are chosen by industry members through an independent nomination process.

"ACQ5 takes great pride in recognizing leaders who are innovative and resourceful industry experts in their fields and we congrautulate Mr. Pacini on this great achievement," David Rogan, Acquisition Finance Magazine's President and Editor-in-Chief "The Gamechangers Award is a benchmark of achievement for those individuals who have been truly transformational and positive stewards for their businesses and beyond, showcasing best practices for others globally."

Mr. Pacini said, "I am honoured to receive ACQ5's 2017 International Gamechangers of the Year Award, which would not have been possible without my outstanding XIO Group team. Their unwavering commitment and innovative minds have contributed to the growth of the firm through the many successful acquisitions since our founding, including J.D. Power & Associates in 2016. We look forward to building upon this momentum alongside our portfolio company management teams and future partners."

Mr. Pacini's career has spanned almost two decades and three continents, having led and grown successful businesses in New York, Hong Kong and London.

Prior to XIO Group, Mr. Pacini was Managing Director and Head of BlackRock Alternative Investors (BAI) for Asia Pacific. Based in Hong Kong, Mr. Pacini was responsible for developing client-focused alternative investment strategies as well as the continued growth of BlackRock's US $24bn alternatives platform and product offering in Asia. Previously, he was the Head of the US $10bn Alternative Investments Group for J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Asia.

Mr. Pacini is a member of YPO International and he is also a board member of J.D. Power & Associates and an advisory member for COMPO Expert and Lumenis.

About XIO Group

XIO Group is a global multi-billion dollar alternative investments and research firm headquartered in London, with investment offices in Hong Kong and China, and additional operations in Germany, Israel, Switzerland and the United States of America. With over 70 employees representing over a dozen different nationalities and languages, XIO Group follows the motto of: One World, One Firm, One Team.

XIO Group currently has invested in three transactions: COMPO Expert - the largest specialty fertilizer company in Europe; Lumenis - the largest global manufacturer of medical laser devices; and J.D. Power - the largest global consumer data & analytics provider. The firm also signed in December 2016 a definitive purchase agreement to acquire Meitav Dash, the 2nd largest asset manager in Israel (close pending regulatory approval).

XIO Group is led by its four founders: Athene Li, Joseph Pacini, Murphy Qiao and Carsten Geyer. For more information visit: http://www.xiogroup.com .

About ACQ5

ACQ5 (Acquisition Finance Magazine) is a leading corporate magazine news site serving the finance sector since 2003 and intended for senior executives holding power and authority at major organizations. ACQ5 consists of distinguished experts who are in direct contact with the cutting edge issues molding our planet today - many of whom are leaders of corporations, governments and NGOs with vested interest in strong, stable and competitive global economies.

We provide our global audience of over 159,000+ subscribers with non-bias, concentrated, up to date flagship coverage, country reports and multilateral documents. Our focused analyses of ongoing economic and business developments in key infrastructure areas form the core of our publishing initiatives i.e. Construction, Telecom, Information Technology, Investment Banking, Water, Power (Electricity, Gas, Oil, Wind and alternative), Mining and other national and international projects. More information can be found on our website: http://www.acq5.com.

