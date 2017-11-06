FanDom Sports Media Corp.: FanDom Sports CEO Selected to Lead Asian Gaming Summit Panel

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2017 / FanDom Sports Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTC: FDMSF) (FRANKFURT: TQ42) ("FanDom Sports" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the selection of their President & CEO, Henri Holm, to speak at the "Day One Conference Fireside Discussion: Getting Ahead of the Competition with Product Development, Big Data & New Technologies" on November 8th, 2017.

With FanDom Sports participation at the Asian Gaming Summit, held in W. Taipei, Taiwan, the Company has the opportunity to further validate its business model as it pertains to its development of future products (As per the November 2, 2017 press release). Between a strong focus on new user acquisition, maintaining active fan/player engagement, along with attracting industry synergy partners, advertisers and sponsors, the collaboration with thought leaders from the Casino, Mobile Gaming and eSport space at this summit synchronize in harmony with the Company's product roadmap.



President & CEO, Henri Holm notes that "FanDom Sports intends to leverage opportunistic gaming trends, consistent consolidation within the gaming industry and potential big data integration which will be supported by distributed ledger architecture ensuring that our apps' information and transactions are correct. By participating in the Asian Gaming Summit the Company can properly gauge the appetite for innovation and gaming diversification, now that we are able to confidently communicate our platform goals to a more global audience."

About the Asia Gaming Summit

Asia Gaming Summit is a leading gaming conference, covering the latest regulatory updates, developments, trends and innovations in gaming, i-gaming, online casino, sports betting, eSports and lottery in Asia. This event is the preeminent way to connect with online and land-based operators, government, Blockchain solution providers and payment companies.

About FanDom Sports Media Corp.

"FanDom Sports App - Fight with your thumbs, not your fists!"

FanDom Sports Media is an aggregator, curator and producer of user-generated content, offered on a fan-focused social network, delivered through the FanDom Sports mobile app. We tap into the passion of fans by providing an engaging social platform for the world's most enthusiastic sports fans to share, compare, moan, whine, gloat and trash talk about the sports, teams, players, fans, and owners they love, hate and love to hate.

The FanDom Sports App employs a proprietary 'argument engine', which is the first mobile sports-centric social media argument resolution platform. "FanDom Life" is a comprehensive mobile sports experience, giving the sports fan a front row seat to the hottest debates in sports. All day, every day. The one thing that sports fans love more than watching their favorite sport is arguing about the game and the athletes.

